PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A photo of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s security details carrying suspected rifle bags has surfaced online.Mnangagwa is seen walking in the middle surrounded by members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation VIP close guard.Previous Mnangagwa used to be guarded by members of the Presidential guard who carried one briefcase.There have been fears that there are some elements in the security forces who are not happy with President Mnangagwa.