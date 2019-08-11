Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

by Mandla Ndlovu
8 hrs ago | Views
Reports coming from South Africa's notorious Hilbrow  suburb indicate that there was massive inflow of police cars from all over Gauteng that were descending at the local police station on Tuesday afternoon raising fears that the state might be intensifying its crackdown on illegal immigrants.

An eyewitness who spoke to this reporter said he saw heavy police presence at Hilbrow police station which has not been seen in the recent past.

At the time of writing no operation had been unleashed yet.

Last week, the government implemented a joint crackdown at the CBD which saw 506 illegal immigrants arrested while Israeli made rifles were unearthed from some offices.

In Sandto, the Operation which was dubbed Okae Molao resulted in the arrests of more than 280 people.

The operation took place in the Sandton and Randburg policing precincts and saw officers travelling to Woodmead, Bryanston and the Randburg Central Business District which are crime hotspots.

Meanwhile South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says xenophobia has no place in South Africa.

Pandor made the statement while speaking to the press following a series of police operations in the Johannesburg CBD last week. The busts drew criticism in some circles for using excessive force.

She's briefed the media, alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele, after several raids in the Johannesburg CBD for counterfeit goods.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

5 hrs ago | 977 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

5 hrs ago | 661 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

6 hrs ago | 863 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

6 hrs ago | 1569 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

8 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

8 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | 4234 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

9 hrs ago | 10876 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

10 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

11 hrs ago | 8764 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

13 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

14 hrs ago | 6510 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 5188 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 4586 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 3940 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

18 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

18 hrs ago | 4728 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

19 hrs ago | 10783 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1704 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

19 hrs ago | 788 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

19 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

19 hrs ago | 831 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

19 hrs ago | 1505 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

19 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

19 hrs ago | 2664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days