10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

by Mandla Ndlovu
9 hrs ago | Views
The Minister of Energy and Power Development Fortune Chasi says the government is considering stiffer jail sentences of more than 10 years for those involved in illegal power connections and vandalism of electricity equipment.

In 2018 a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) worker was fined $600 for illegally connecting electricity to 11 households in Chitungwiza while pretending to be on official duty.



Last week ZBC reported that ZESA was losing about 40 million dollars in revenue from illegal connections.



Source - Byo24News

