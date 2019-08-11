Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC party has said it is going to employ peace marshals and electronically monitor its planned protest next week to guard against possible infiltration and hijacking by unruly elements.

MDC has set August 16 as the date to protest against the government's handling of the economy, which is mired in its worst crisis in a decade which it claims has plunged most citizens into poverty.

The move to secure the protests follows speculation that Zanu-PF youths were already printing MDC T-shirts to use to perpetrate violence and justify heavy police and military intervention to stop protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration over the worsening economy.

"No stone has been left unturned in strict measures to ensure that the people's free Zimbabwe march is going to be most peaceful, one ever witnessed in the country,” MDC national spokesperson Daniel Molokele said in a statement yesterday.

"Digital cameras will be used to film the entire march to ensure that any violent planted elements trying to disrupt the peaceful march will be fully recorded. This is meant to ensure that the people's free Zimbabwe march is not just guaranteed to be peaceful, but also to be a resounding success.”

In the past, the MDC accused Zanu-PF supporters of infiltrating their protests to perpetrate violent activities and justify police heavy-handedness as well as portray the opposition party as violent.

Zanu-PF youths reportedly torched a Zupco bus during the January protests over fuel price hikes. Police and the military later intervened and shot into the protestors. Seventeen people were fatally shot, 200 injured and over 1 000 arrested, mainly opposition members.

Zanu-PF secretary for youth affairs, Pupurai Togarepi last week vowed to deal with the MDC protesters, accusing the opposition party of having already failed to meet the test for peace, raising fears the ruling party would trigger violence to cause the arrest of MDC officials.

But Molokele said his party will deploy hundreds of peace marshals to monitor the demonstration.

The party, Molokele said, was concerned by the spirited attempts by the Zanu-PF regime to tarnish the march.

"Indeed, Zanu-PF and the rogue regime have no business, whatsoever, related to the people's peaceful march. It is very clear that both Zanu-PF and the rogue regime are now in a panic mode and desperate to justify their well-known own violent behaviour,” he said.

"This then explains why they are now actively using their functionaries such as Cain Mathema (Home Affairs
minister), Pupurai Togarepi, Energy Mutodi (Information deputy minister) and Victor Matemadanda (Defence deputy minister), among others, in a futile attempt to dictate the nature and character of the forthcoming people's peaceful march. Indeed, Zimbabweans are not surprised at all by the rogue regime's desperate efforts to disrupt the popular people's march.”

Molokele said, ironically the Zanu-PF government claimed it was a "new dispensation”, yet its behaviour showed it was nothing, but the same old Zanu-PF regime Zimbabweans have feared since 1980.

He said no amount of determined attempts by the regime would stop the popular tide of the people's call for democratic change in Zimbabwe, claiming Zimbabweans were now tired of endless suffering, painful repression from a rogue regime and willing to take action.

"The rogue regime must be reminded that the people of Zimbabwe are now so determined to make sure that all perpetrators of violent injustice will no longer be allowed to get away with murder, both literally and metaphorically. So, it is now just a matter of time before freedom and justice prevail in Zimbabwe,” Molokele said.

He said the difficult economic situation in the country would force many people, including churches, businesspeople, labour, students and civic movements to join the protests.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has already come out in support of the protests and women's rights activist Maureen Kademaunga has also thrown her weight behind the MDC call for protests.

"A loaf of bread now costs $10 and I still have to queue for it. Life is tough out here, I can't watch while my children starve. August 16, I am hitting the streets, @TogarepiPupurai you can kill me for exercising my section 59 rights and for standing up for my children,” Kademaunga tweeted on Saturday.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

4 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

5 hrs ago | 976 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

5 hrs ago | 660 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

6 hrs ago | 863 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

6 hrs ago | 1569 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

8 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

8 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

8 hrs ago | 3928 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | 4233 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

9 hrs ago | 10872 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

10 hrs ago | 4010 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

11 hrs ago | 8763 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

13 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

14 hrs ago | 6509 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 4586 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 3940 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

18 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

18 hrs ago | 4727 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

19 hrs ago | 10783 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1704 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

19 hrs ago | 788 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

19 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

19 hrs ago | 831 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

19 hrs ago | 1505 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

19 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

19 hrs ago | 2664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days