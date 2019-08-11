Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

by Political Bureau
6 hrs ago | Views
President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the country's economy will battle to recover if infighting persists within the ANC and country, as investors would abandon the country.

Ramaphosa was speaking on Tuesday in Parktown, Johannesburg, where the president was holding a conversation with ANC Women's League (ANCWL) on the progress on the socioeconomic empowerment of women since 1994.

"The investing community wants to see us as South Africans being seriously and irrevocably committed to our own development. They do not want to see us fighting among ourselves. When they see us fighting and arguing among ourselves in the governing party or the country broadly, they think that there is political instability and they walk away with their dollars," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the infighting was also encouraging investment strike by South Africa's established business.

"We want local investors to open up their wallets to invest in our economy and create jobs," he said.

Ramaphosa said the country was undergoing a very challenging economic cycle which was worsened by woes in Eskom and other state owned entities.

"These woes did not start yesterday. They did not start last year. They have been there for the past ten years or more and we now need to correct those issues," he said.

Ramaphosa said his administration was planning another investment summit later this year, in addition to last year's one which attracted almost R300-billion.

ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini used the event to blast the ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership over its decision to fire eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede on Monday.

Dlamini said the ANCWL was planning to meet with the provincial leadership today over its decision to fire Gumede.

"We are very unhappy about this culture that has been going on, a culture of making it easy to remove women from the positions they occupy," Dlamini said.

Gumede's ousting comes as she remains accused and charged of corruption and her case was postponed to January 2020 by the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday last week.

Dlamini said the removal of women from their positions has dealt a blow to the gender representation within deployments of the ANC in municipalities.

"At local government we started at 48% and we have gone down because at all times when there are regional conferences, those that are elected into leadership want to destabilise the whole municipality and they put themselves," she said.

"It should come to an end. We are not fellow travellers and women have been part of the struggle so we don't want a present, we also want to work," she added," she added.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Political Bureau

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1126 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1632 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3978 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4320 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11392 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4073 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8975 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6560 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3981 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4765 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10858 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1721 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2711 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days