'MDC fails to run communications department'

by Mandla Ndlovu

Senior journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu has accused the opposition MDC of failing to run an effective Communications department.Writing on Twitter on Tuesday Mathuthu said, "The MDC's information department is staggeringly incompetent. The party says it is staging government-changing protests on August 16, but if you check their social media handles and website, you don't get a sense there is a direction to the whole agenda. It's so bad it's painful."However, media monitoring entity Zim Media Review said the party is in the process of reconstructing its department."They advertised for several communications and digital media positions recently. So it seems they are beefing up that department."MDC recently called for applications from suitable people interested in the position of Communications Manager, Communications Coordinator, Press Officer, Digital and Graphics Officer and Public Affairs Manager.