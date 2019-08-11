Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala implicated in assault case

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A Chitungwiza motorist was allegedly assaulted on Monday after his vehicle rammed into the wall of MDC-A legislator Job Sikhala's home in St Mary's, Chitungwiza.

Allegations are that Lawrence Dhana, who was driving his Lexus S200 Registration Number ACT 4561, was assaulted by four men at the instigation of the opposition party's vice chairman.

Sikhala is alleged to have joined the assault, which resulted in  Dhana seeking medical attention. Dhana reported the assault at St Mary's Police Station yesterday and it was recorded under RRB 496134.

Police National Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Dhana had made a report and said investigations were underway. Asst Commissioner Nyathi said Sikhala had also lodged a complaint to the police against Dhana for the destruction of his wall.

"We are investigating a case in which a man called Lawrence Dhana was allegedly assaulted severely after he rammed and destroyed Job Sikhala's durawall (sic) with his vehicle. "We are also investigating another scenario where Job Sikhala lodged a complaint against Dhana for destroying his durawall," Asst-Comm Nyathi said.

Sikhala is currently on bail after he was arrested and arraigned before a Bikita court after he told party supporters during a rally in Bikita East last month that the party was not joking about overthrowing President Mnangagwa and his Government before 2023.

Source - the herald

