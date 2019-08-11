Reverend Msindo tears into Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Destiny for Africa Network founder Reverend Obadiah Musindo has taken a swipe at MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for organising mass protests against President Mnangagwa's Government under the guise of demonstrating against economic hardships yet the motive was to effect illegal regime change.Mr Chamisa has already announced that his party intention to stage a mass demonstration. This was after Mr Chamisa had first urged his followers to observe seven days of prayer before taking what he called decisive steps.The embattled MDC Alliance leader has been frantically trying to gain political relevance by promising to lead mass stayaways in what analysts said was a sideshow to distract people's attention following his party's successive defeats to Zanu-PF in councils and parliamentary by-elections.Reverend Musindo last week branded Mr Chamisa desperate for pushing mass protests against the Government."The MDC Alliance should have suggested other ways of solving economic challenges facing the country. What they are planning is an unorthodox way of dealing with national issues," he said."The bible does not allow people to fight the Government of the day. So by "fasting" and attempting to unseat the constitutionally-elected Government, they will be going against principles of true worship," said Reverend Musindo. He said it was not Government's responsibility alone to develop the country's economy."It is everybody's responsibility to grow the economy not the Government alone. Hence, it's wrong for the MDC-Alliance to attribute the current high prices of goods and other economic challenges to Government."Reverend Musindo said Zimbabweans should not be used by western imperialists seeking illegal regime change through sponsoring industrial shutdowns and protests.Mr Chamisa and his party have been spurning overtures to proffer solutions for the country's economic challenges through multi-party dialogue with the youthful MDC Alliance leader demanding one on one direct talks with President Mnangagwa who defeated him in last year's Presidential elections.