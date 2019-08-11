Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa promises Zimbabweans a better tomorrow

by newzimbabwe
7 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised Zimbabweans a better tomorrow as long as they tough it out to see his austerity measures bear fruit.

Mnangagwa told thousands gathered for Defence Forces Day celebrations in Harare, Tuesday that while he understands the pain that citizens are going through, his austerity measures have laid a firm foundation for the country's economic take-off.

"The transitional Stabilisation Programme(TSP), which promotes production and restricts government spending, is ongoing with its attendant reform measures.

"The medicine to cure the ailment will be bitter and often painful, whether within a household or at state level," Mnangagwa told a crowd of predominantly security service personnel. "But the darkest hour comes before dawn."

The Zanu-PF leader added: "Indications that our economic fundamentals are now in place to facilitate an upward development trajectory."

As if to buttress his point, Mnangagwa has continued to draw on comments attributed to global multilateral institutions to show that his reform agenda had been accepted by the most important institutions in the world's biggest capitals.

"This has also been confirmed by the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other International Financial Institutions," he said.

Since the introduction of the new policy measures that banned the use of multi-currencies, prices of basic commodities, driven by fuel have shot through the roof. Mnangagwa however blamed "unpatriotic" businesspeople for the chaos in the market.

"There are, however, some in our business community, who have taken this difficult transitional phase of our economy as an opportunity to unjustifiably enrich themselves.

"There is no justification, whatsoever, why our people should be subjected to some of the high prices of goods and services that we have witnesses in recent months," said Mnangagwa.

Since taking charge after a military coup in November 2017, the situation in Zimbabwe has deteriorated under his watch but Mnangagwa maintains his austerity policies are the right medicine for a country that has groaned under economic difficulties for the last 20 years.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

1 hr ago | 1354 Views

ZANU PF getting ready for 2023 elections

4 mins ago | 15 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

9 mins ago | 15 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

20 mins ago | 114 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

25 mins ago | 130 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

1 hr ago | 1354 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

2 hrs ago | 3764 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

2 hrs ago | 1085 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

3 hrs ago | 2445 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

3 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2651 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

5 hrs ago | 958 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

7 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

7 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

7 hrs ago | 3593 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

7 hrs ago | 3009 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

7 hrs ago | 3451 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

7 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

7 hrs ago | 1988 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

7 hrs ago | 7052 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

7 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Bulawayo City Council suspends water rationing

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk's 'hands are clean'

7 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Bosso defender undergoes surgery

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign medical bills drain $400 million annually

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Council to penalise water wasters

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe poised for high lithium export dividends

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

No Zupco fare hike

7 hrs ago | 581 Views

6 die in Nkayi Road kombi crash

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Violence, anarchy will not solve Zimbabwe's problems

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Reverend Msindo tears into Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Fake documents syndicate ring leader walks into police trap

7 hrs ago | 1209 Views

EXPOSED: Hwende holds Mnangagwa's red passport

7 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Sikhala implicated in assault case

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt military salary concept soon

7 hrs ago | 1284 Views

All You Require To Know About Terpene Diluents and Flavorless Thickener

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

'MDC fails to run communications department'

16 hrs ago | 3430 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

16 hrs ago | 409 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

17 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

18 hrs ago | 3006 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

18 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

18 hrs ago | 1651 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

18 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

18 hrs ago | 1387 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days