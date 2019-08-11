Latest News Editor's Choice


6 die in Nkayi Road kombi crash

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
SIX people died while 20 others were injured yesterday when a kombi they were travelling in veered off the road before overturning at the 24km peg along Bulawayo-Nkayi Road in Bubi District.

The kombi, which was heading for Bulawayo from Nkayi, had 26 passengers on board, including 11 children. The accident brings the Heroes' and Defence Forces' Days holiday death toll to 17.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident which occurred around the Nkenyani area close to the Khoce River. "The accident occurred at about 12PM at the 24km peg along the Bulawayo-Nkayi road.

The Toyota Hiace hit a grid and the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it overturning several times.

"Five people died on the spot while the driver died on admission to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. The vehicle had 26 passengers, including 11 children," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the accident brings the number of people killed over the holidays to 17 while the number of those injured stands at 101 from 75 accidents that occurred in different parts of the country.

"As of today, a total of 17 people have died compared to nine people during the same period last year. We have recorded a total number of 75 road traffic accidents as compared to 56 recorded at the same time last year. We've also recorded a total of 101 injured people compared to 47 during the same period last year," said Asst Comm Nyathi.  

He urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads and adhere to traffic rules and regulations. Asst Comm Nyathi said major causes of accidents recorded were speeding, lack of attention and misjudgment.

"I want to urge motorists to be observant, cautious and travel at a safe speed. They should also avoid overloading and overtaking in dangerous situations. Drivers should safeguard their lives and those of their passengers.

"Let's all drive to arrive alive and contribute towards safety on the roads. Drivers should not be reckless and where possible avoid travelling at night," he added.

On Monday seven people died while nine others were seriously injured when a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned at the 10 kilometre peg along the Lutumba-Chitulipasi Road in Beitbridge.

Asst Comm Nyathi said two people also lost their lives yesterday at the 126km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway near Headlands.  He said a Toyota Hiace they were travelling in hit a stationary truck killing the two and injuring six.

On the same day, Asst Comm added, another accident happened in Guruve at the 70km peg along the Mvurwi-Kanyemba Road when a haulage truck carrying 200 people flung open.  

He said 31 of the passengers fell of the truck and they were injured as a result of the accident. Police could not immediately state where the accident that killed two more people to bring the death toll to 17, occurred.

Source - chronicle

