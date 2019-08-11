Latest News Editor's Choice


No Zupco fare hike

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has allayed fears of fare hikes, dismissing as false, reports circulating on social media claiming that the firm had increased its bus fares by at least 30 percent.

Social media, during the Heroes and Defence  Forces holidays, was awash with reports that Zupco had increased their charges by 30 percent.

According to the social media reports a $0.50 route had been pegged at $2, while $1 and $1.50 routes were said to be up to $4 and $6 respectively.

In an interview yesterday, Zupco Chief Executive Officer, Mr Everisto Madangwa said fares remain unchanged.

"As Zimbabwe United Passenger Company would like to advise our valued commuters that we have not increased our fares as it is being reported on social media," he said.

Mr Madangwa said the false reports had prompted travellers to be in panic mode thereby causing inconveniences.

"Zupco would like to express its concern over the malicious social media messages. We urge passengers to disregard the misleading social media messages that are creating unnecessary panic mode and inconveniences," he said.

Apart from the false social media reports the Government has pledged to continue availing more Zupco buses as it aims to ease transport challenges in the country by availing reliable and affordable transport to the people in line with the Vision 2030.

A fortnight ago President Mnangagwa commissioned 47 Zupco buses, the second batch of a 300-bus fleet as Government continues to build a safe and reliable transport system in the country.

Source - chronicle

