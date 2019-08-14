Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso defender undergoes surgery

by Staff reporter
14 Aug 2019 at 07:44hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS' right-back, Bukhosi Ncube, went under the knife last week for the knee injury that he picked up in Week 4 during a league match against Triangle United at Barbourfields Stadium.

Ncube will be out of action for about six weeks, according to team doctor Shepherd Khumalo. Khumalo described the operation conducted by a city specialist as successful and said Ncube had an anterior cruciate ligament injury as well as a lateral meniscus injury.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury is the over-stretching or tearing of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the knee.

A tear may be partial or complete.  A lateral meniscus tear is an injury to the semi-circular cartilage on the outside of the knee joint.  It can occur suddenly from twisting or a traumatic injury. It may also develop gradually through wear and tear.

"Depending on how he responds to physio and rehabilitation treatment, we expect him to be out for at least six weeks, after which he will then start training as we continue monitoring him.

"We can't say when exactly he will be ready to play competitive football, but we are happy that the operation was a success," said Khumalo.

Ncube's surgery comes after the full recovery of compatriot McClive Phiri, who sustained a broken arm after being violently pushed against a fence pole by Herentals' Tino Benza.

Phiri came on in the 85th minute in Bosso's 1-0 win over army side Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium last Saturday. Highlanders take on Caps United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

