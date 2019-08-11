Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Machete attack in fight over hooker

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
AN ILLEGAL gold panner has been arrested after he allegedly attacked his colleague over a prostitute.

Nkosilathi Ndlovu (23) from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo allegedly attacked a fellow illegal gold panner Mr Rollen Manjeru (36) with a machete on his head and also beat him with fists all over his body in a dispute over a hooker.

Ndlovu appeared before West Commonage magistrate, Mr Gladmore Mushove, facing attempted murder charges.

He was not asked to plead and the matter was remanded to August 20 for commencement of trial. It is alleged that the hooker whom Ndlovu was fighting for was a tenant at his house.

Problems arose when Mr Manjeru hired the woman while Ndlovu had gone to Inyathi.

After Ndlovu was tipped off that Mr Manjeru was at his house, he became angry as he did not want to share the woman with him.

He allegedly returned home and took a machete which he used to attack his workmate.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on July 27 this year at around 3AM, Ndlovu attacked Mr Manjeru with a machete after he found out that the latter had hired his hooker. He said Ndlovu also demanded money and a cell phone from Mr Manjeru.

Mr Manjeru sustained a deep cut on his head and bruises all over his body and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital. The matter was reported to the police leading to Ndlovu's arrest.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

57 mins ago | 1107 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

13 mins ago | 66 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

18 mins ago | 77 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

57 mins ago | 1107 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

2 hrs ago | 3552 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

2 hrs ago | 1038 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

3 hrs ago | 2357 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

3 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

5 hrs ago | 946 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

7 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

7 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

7 hrs ago | 3566 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

7 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

7 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

7 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

7 hrs ago | 1973 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

7 hrs ago | 6923 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

7 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

7 hrs ago | 610 Views

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 961 Views

Bulawayo City Council suspends water rationing

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk's 'hands are clean'

7 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Bosso defender undergoes surgery

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign medical bills drain $400 million annually

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Council to penalise water wasters

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe poised for high lithium export dividends

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

No Zupco fare hike

7 hrs ago | 575 Views

6 die in Nkayi Road kombi crash

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

Violence, anarchy will not solve Zimbabwe's problems

7 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa promises Zimbabweans a better tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 509 Views

Reverend Msindo tears into Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Fake documents syndicate ring leader walks into police trap

7 hrs ago | 1205 Views

EXPOSED: Hwende holds Mnangagwa's red passport

7 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Sikhala implicated in assault case

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt military salary concept soon

7 hrs ago | 1267 Views

All You Require To Know About Terpene Diluents and Flavorless Thickener

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

'MDC fails to run communications department'

16 hrs ago | 3424 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

16 hrs ago | 409 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

17 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

18 hrs ago | 3000 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

18 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

18 hrs ago | 1651 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

18 hrs ago | 861 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

18 hrs ago | 1386 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

18 hrs ago | 1995 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days