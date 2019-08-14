Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

by Staff reporter
14 Aug 2019 at 07:46hrs | Views
A GOOD Samaritan, who was assisting police officers to arrest an assault suspect in rural Marondera, was stabbed to death after manhandling the suspect.

Kennedy Nyandoro (38) of Mudzimukunzi village, under Chief Svosve was pronounced dead on arrival at Marondera Provincial Hospital after he was allegedly stabbed on the throat by Jaison Chinakidza (26), who is currently at large.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident.

"I confirm the death of a man who was stabbed by a sharp object before the suspect fled from the scene. We appeal to members of the public to notify the police if they have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect. The public should also be careful because the suspect is dangerous," he said.

According to the police, on August 8, two police officers from Marondera rural were following up on a suspect who was being sought over an assault case.

It is reported that the now deceased who knew the suspect offered to lead police officers to where he was.

Nyandoro, who was at a distance from the police officers, identified Chinakidza and grabbed him and called for back-up from the police officers.

During the scuffle, it is alleged that Chinakidza stabbed Nyandoro on the throat and fled from the scene with police officers in pursuit, but they lost track of him in the darkness.

Nyandoro died on his way to hospital.

Source - newsday

