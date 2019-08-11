Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Beitbridge Municipality says it will offer families of fallen heroes of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle residential stands at half the normal price as an appreciation of their selfless sacrifices.The municipality also said part of the 10% residential stands set aside as commonage for government will be allocated to the fallen heroes' families.In what could be a first, the MDC-run council, which, ever since assuming office in the border town, has been attending State functions religiously and was on Monday allowed to give a speech at the Heroes Day commemorations at the district shrine.Previously, they have been sidelined, but Beitbridge seems to have set aside political differences for developmental purpose."We promised to honour our heroes by giving their spouses residential stands at 50% discount," Beitbridge mayor Morgan Ncube told Southern Eye yesterday."That was my undertaking when I was given a slot to give a vote of thanks at the Heroes Day function."Also now that we have a district development co-ordinator who used to work at the provincial administrator's, I hope she understands about the 10% commonage stands which I have asked her to make sure local war veterans benefit from.""We thank them [fallen heroes] for their sacrifice and honour them as enshrined in the Constitution of our country," said Ncube, whose council swept clean the local government elections in the last harmonised polls to take over Zimbabwe's most strategic town.Widows of war veterans have often received raw deals after the deaths of their spouses, which Ncube said should not be the case anymore.