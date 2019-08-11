Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is witnessing another wave of massive price increases, following the presentation of the 2019 mid-term fiscal policy review, which are further decimating citizens' incomes.

In the mid-term 2019 fiscal review announced on August 2, 2019, Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube increased electricity tariffs threefold, and nearly did the same for fuel imports, hiked charges for State services and goods and also increased the money transfer tax for mobile money agents.

This has further decimated salaries which remained unchanged amid a 176% inflation surge, the highest since dollarisation in 2009.

Electricity charges increased from 9,86 cents (US1 cent) per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 27 cents/kWh (3 US cents), while taxation of fuel imports more than doubled from 19% and 16% of the landed cost for petrol and diesel to 45% and 40%, respectively.

Last Friday, government gazetted Statutory Instrument 172 of 2019 paving the way for a toll fee hike. Light motor vehicles prices are now required to pay $10 up from $2, mini-buses $15 up from $4 and conventional buses will now pay $20 up from $5 with heavy vehicles and haulage trucks paying $25 and $50, respectively.

Route authority applications fees were also increased from $25 to $125, operator's licence application fee was reviewed to $250 from $50 and original motor vehicle plates now cost $400 from $80, while changing number plates also attracts a similar fee.

Retailers have responded by hiking prices of goods since last week, further eroding the majority's meagre salaries which have remained stagnant against a soaring cost of living.

Barely three days after Ncube announced an increase in import tax on fuel — petrol and diesel prices increased by 26% from $7,55 to $9,01 and from $7,22 to $9,06 respectively further pushing prices of basic commodities beyond the reach of many Zimbabweans.

Fuel prices have increased fourfold since June this year as the local currency continues to devalue.

Amid ever-soaring fuel prices, the market has witnessed an unprecedented demand for diesel. Most companies have resorted to generators due to crippling power shortages.

A survey by NewsDay revealed that prices of basic commodities have increased during the week.

Refined meal mealie retail prices have increased from $23,08 to $38,96 for 10kg.

Bread prices have increased to $8,30 per loaf, cooking oil now costs $24 (2-litres), sugar $15 (2kg), salt $9 (1kg) and flour now averages $20 (2kg).

Transport costs for both long and short distances have doubled since Zimbabwe re-introduced the Zimdollar. A bus trip from Harare to Kariba now costs $70 from $40. The Bulawayo-Harare trip now gobbles $120 from $60.

Harare to Chitungwiza commuter fares went up from $4 to $7 and Harare to Westlea, Warren Park, Kuwadzana and Msasa Park increased to $3 from $2.

Telecommunication companies, Econet and NetOne also increased their data charges to $18 for 400 monthly WhatsApp bundle and $10 for 320 monthly WhatsApp bundle, respectively.

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe chairperson, Philip Bvumbe said availability of the local currency has to be stabilised first in order to resolve price increases in the country, adding price hikes should be followed by a corresponding salary increase.

"As long as we do not resolve the issue of currency by stabilising the availability of the Zimbabwean dollar, the issue of prices is not going to be resolved. People are still using arbitrage pricing and some supermarkets are running 24 hours on generators while others are forced to operate only at night, giving them a justification to increase prices," Bvumbe said.

"It has become difficult for us to say if the price increases are justified as they are being increased without a corresponding salary increase. The country has reached what I call price plagues and we as consumers can no longer afford these goods."

He said Zimbabwe has gone back to the 2008 era with the only difference being that the goods are available.

"The minister has raised the tax threshold up to $700, that is a realisation that wages must reach $700.

"Most companies are now coming up with hardship allowances as they realise that people can no longer survive on their monthly wages. We are back to 2008 except that we have goods now. Life is now unbearable for the ordinary person," Bvumbe added.

Economist Gift Mugano said the salaries will continue to erode due to price increases and more price upsurges will weaken the consumers' purchasing power.

"The people's salaries will continue to erode. These price adjustments continue to erode the already eroded salaries. Using the indexing, on average, civil servants earn about US$40. The reason why I am using indexing is because the prices are being charged against the exchange rate," Mugano said.

"Civil servants used to earn US$400 in real terms, but now they are earning 10 times lower than the actual amount they once earned. Any more price increases will continue to weaken the consumer power.

"I see a situation whereby prices will reach a point that I call price plagues in which people will not be able to purchase anymore. In fact, we have already reached that stage."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

1 hr ago | 1354 Views

ZANU PF getting ready for 2023 elections

4 mins ago | 15 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

9 mins ago | 15 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

20 mins ago | 114 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

25 mins ago | 130 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

1 hr ago | 1354 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

2 hrs ago | 3764 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

2 hrs ago | 1085 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

3 hrs ago | 2445 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

3 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2651 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

5 hrs ago | 958 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

7 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

7 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

7 hrs ago | 3593 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

7 hrs ago | 3009 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

7 hrs ago | 3451 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

7 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

7 hrs ago | 7052 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

7 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

7 hrs ago | 370 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Bulawayo City Council suspends water rationing

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk's 'hands are clean'

7 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Bosso defender undergoes surgery

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign medical bills drain $400 million annually

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Council to penalise water wasters

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe poised for high lithium export dividends

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

No Zupco fare hike

7 hrs ago | 581 Views

6 die in Nkayi Road kombi crash

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Violence, anarchy will not solve Zimbabwe's problems

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mnangagwa promises Zimbabweans a better tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

Reverend Msindo tears into Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Fake documents syndicate ring leader walks into police trap

7 hrs ago | 1209 Views

EXPOSED: Hwende holds Mnangagwa's red passport

7 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Sikhala implicated in assault case

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt military salary concept soon

7 hrs ago | 1284 Views

All You Require To Know About Terpene Diluents and Flavorless Thickener

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

'MDC fails to run communications department'

16 hrs ago | 3430 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

16 hrs ago | 409 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

17 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

18 hrs ago | 3006 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

18 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

18 hrs ago | 1651 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

18 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

18 hrs ago | 1387 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days