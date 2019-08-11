Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga has attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for recent attacks on human rights activist Tatenda Mombeyarara.

Mombeyarara was abducted by heavily armed men and was tortured for allegedly being part of organisers of the planned August 16 demonstrations by the MDC Alliance."Unknown men took Tatenda Mombeyarara from his house last night, put a bag over his head, beat him with a metal object and the butt of a gun and pouring a caustic liquid over his body, accusing him of organising the August 16 demonstration. That is an act of aggression, not peace," said Dangarembga.She was rebutting Mnangagwa's Defence Forces Day speech when he said, "let me appeal to all Zimbabweans to cherish the peace that our country enjoys today. We should be vigilant & reject those amongst us who wish to perpetuate the suffering of the masses through violence disunity divisions and unrest."