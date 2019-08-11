Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association has written to the Health Services Board informing them that they are incapacitated from offering their services with immediate effect.

In a letter in possession of this publication the doctors said:

•    Our living conditions have become a health hazard and mental condition to both us and the patients
•    We request the employer to adjust our earnings to the inter-bank bank rate which currently sits at 8.7.
•    We hereby give notice of total incapacitation with immediate effect giving the employer a grace period of 3 weeks upon receiving this letter to present practical solutions to our financial crisis.

Read the full letter below:





Source - Byo24News

