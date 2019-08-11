News / National
BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association has written to the Health Services Board informing them that they are incapacitated from offering their services with immediate effect.
In a letter in possession of this publication the doctors said:
• Our living conditions have become a health hazard and mental condition to both us and the patients
• We request the employer to adjust our earnings to the inter-bank bank rate which currently sits at 8.7.
• We hereby give notice of total incapacitation with immediate effect giving the employer a grace period of 3 weeks upon receiving this letter to present practical solutions to our financial crisis.
Read the full letter below:
In a letter in possession of this publication the doctors said:
• We request the employer to adjust our earnings to the inter-bank bank rate which currently sits at 8.7.
• We hereby give notice of total incapacitation with immediate effect giving the employer a grace period of 3 weeks upon receiving this letter to present practical solutions to our financial crisis.
Read the full letter below:
Source - Byo24News
Comments
600m2 stand with water and electricity available is for sale at woodville park medium density bulawayo
600m2 stand with water and electricity available is for sale at woodville park medium density bulawayo
1 acre bus depot is for sale at kelvin north bulawayo
2acres plots in kesington for 25kus deposit accepted
Nkulumane 12 houses for sale 3bedroomed house walled and gated with ensuite for 30kus and also 4bedroomed house for 35kus