News / National
Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series
17 secs ago | Views
Former South African President Jacob Zuma is billed to address a Joshua Nkomo lecture series in Johannesburg around the month end of August impeccable sources from South Africa have revealed.
The sources said the lecture series which is held in honour of the late Father Zimbabwe will be delivered by Zuma after a series of meeting between the organisors and the Zuma team.
Zuma who was recently pictured at a hotel reading Nkomo's autobiography was supposed expected to land in Bulawayo to console the widow of the late ZPRA stalwart Dumiso Dabengwa.
This is a developing story….
Source - Byo24News
Comments
