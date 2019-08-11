Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 secs ago | Views
Former South African President Jacob Zuma is billed to address a Joshua Nkomo lecture series in Johannesburg around the month end of August impeccable sources from South Africa have revealed.

The sources said the lecture series which is held in honour of the late Father Zimbabwe will be delivered by Zuma after a series of meeting between the organisors and the Zuma team.

Zuma  who was recently pictured at a hotel reading Nkomo's autobiography was supposed expected to land in Bulawayo to console the widow of the late ZPRA stalwart Dumiso Dabengwa.

This is a developing story….



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

40 mins ago | 540 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

40 mins ago | 540 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

2 hrs ago | 2956 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

2 hrs ago | 910 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

3 hrs ago | 2125 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

3 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

6 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

6 hrs ago | 3881 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

6 hrs ago | 3489 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

6 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

6 hrs ago | 3307 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

6 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

6 hrs ago | 1919 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

6 hrs ago | 6618 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

6 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

6 hrs ago | 932 Views

Bulawayo City Council suspends water rationing

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk's 'hands are clean'

6 hrs ago | 969 Views

Bosso defender undergoes surgery

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign medical bills drain $400 million annually

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Council to penalise water wasters

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe poised for high lithium export dividends

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

No Zupco fare hike

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

6 die in Nkayi Road kombi crash

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

Violence, anarchy will not solve Zimbabwe's problems

7 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa promises Zimbabweans a better tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 496 Views

Reverend Msindo tears into Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Fake documents syndicate ring leader walks into police trap

7 hrs ago | 1177 Views

EXPOSED: Hwende holds Mnangagwa's red passport

7 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Sikhala implicated in assault case

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 796 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt military salary concept soon

7 hrs ago | 1217 Views

All You Require To Know About Terpene Diluents and Flavorless Thickener

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

'MDC fails to run communications department'

16 hrs ago | 3408 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

16 hrs ago | 409 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

17 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

18 hrs ago | 2990 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

18 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

18 hrs ago | 1645 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

18 hrs ago | 859 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

18 hrs ago | 1378 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

18 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

18 hrs ago | 3678 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

20 hrs ago | 1934 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days