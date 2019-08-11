Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

by Staff Reporter
25 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe government spokesperson Nick Mangwana has accused MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa of spurning negotiations with President Mnangagwa because the opposition leader always prefers violence.

Mangwana made tee statement as the MDC Alliance and other groupings are planning to hold massive demonstrations on August 16 against the Mnangagwa led government.

"Mr Chamisa continues to ignore all calls for dialogue and prefers the path or protest and violence," said Mangwana.

"President Mnangagwa welcomes criticism as well as peaceful and legal demonstrations. But no society tolerates violence. He continues to call for unity and dialogue, and has reached out to Nelson Chamisa on numerous occasions only to have his gestures spurned."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

45 mins ago | 680 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

5 mins ago | 8 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

45 mins ago | 680 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

2 hrs ago | 3093 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

2 hrs ago | 948 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

3 hrs ago | 2204 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

3 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

6 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

6 hrs ago | 3910 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

6 hrs ago | 3510 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

6 hrs ago | 2940 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

6 hrs ago | 3334 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

6 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

6 hrs ago | 1931 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

6 hrs ago | 6706 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

6 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 938 Views

Bulawayo City Council suspends water rationing

7 hrs ago | 301 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk's 'hands are clean'

7 hrs ago | 978 Views

Bosso defender undergoes surgery

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign medical bills drain $400 million annually

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Council to penalise water wasters

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe poised for high lithium export dividends

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

No Zupco fare hike

7 hrs ago | 563 Views

6 die in Nkayi Road kombi crash

7 hrs ago | 527 Views

Violence, anarchy will not solve Zimbabwe's problems

7 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mnangagwa promises Zimbabweans a better tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

Reverend Msindo tears into Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3012 Views

Fake documents syndicate ring leader walks into police trap

7 hrs ago | 1183 Views

EXPOSED: Hwende holds Mnangagwa's red passport

7 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Sikhala implicated in assault case

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt military salary concept soon

7 hrs ago | 1228 Views

All You Require To Know About Terpene Diluents and Flavorless Thickener

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

'MDC fails to run communications department'

16 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

16 hrs ago | 409 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

17 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

18 hrs ago | 2991 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

18 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

18 hrs ago | 1646 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

18 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

18 hrs ago | 1380 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

18 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

19 hrs ago | 3687 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days