Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabe military clarifies NSSA role in Afreximbank loan

by Africom
9 hrs ago | Views
Africom wishes to state facts on the Africom Afreximbank loan of 15m after having noted that certain elements of the media continue to misrepresent the contents on the recently published Forensic Audit Report into the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

It is indeed fact that Africom Holdings borrowed money from Afreximbank to finance the deployment of telecommunication infrastructure in line with the company's objective of expanding its services beyond the Harare and Mains Corridors Coverage.Unfortunately, this was a short-term loan that fell due before revenues on the first phase were realised as technical challenges that came with switching on and interconnection of the Network with other operators took longer than the 36-month tenure of the funding. The project was suffocated resulting in the company's inability to service the loan.

While it is true that at the time NSSA held a 4% stake in Africom Holdings, the pension fund also owned 47.7% of Africom Continental whose activities had also been impacted by the problems at its parent company. In turn, Fernhaven owned 41% of Africom Holdings and 19.3% of Africom Continental and these two shareholders, who had the most to lose in the event of the loan call outcome, came together and considered a number of options including restructuring of the loan.In so doing, the two entities assisted Africom with the security required to extend the loan amortisation period by another 36 months thereby allowing the first phase of the network to be brought online.

When the shareholders met again to discuss NSSA's role as part of the guarantors, the fund took on this responsibility with a view of their 47.7% holding in Africom Continental and agreed to be the next guarantor with the specific condition that Fernhaven provide a guarantee using immovable property. As a result, a mortgage was registered in favour of NSSA.

Fortunately, when the loan fell due, the Reserve Bank had established the Zimbabwe Asset Management Corporation (Private) Limited (ZAMCO) as part of holistic measures to deal with the problem of rising non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking sector. As Africom met the criteria for this facility, the shareholders prepared all of the required documentation with Fernhaven attaching one of its properties as part of the conditions. In so doing, NSSA was absolved of any exposure and did not part with the US$15.8 million as reported in some sections of the media. This is clearly outlined in the NSSA forensic report but has been wrongly interpreted.

Rather, NSSA and Fernhaven contributed equally towards ZAMCO's USD606,279 establishment fee and the two entities were compensated with increased shareholding in Africom for having provided the needed security and saving the jobs of over 120 employees. AT NO POINT DID NSSA PAY THE USD15.8 MILLION AS REPORTED IN THE MEDIA. Rather, the fund's financial loss on the transaction is limited to USD303,140.

Today, Africom is still committed towards providing an exceptional service to its clientele across Zimbabwe and the company is extending its digital footprint to more communities. We are thankful to all our clients and stakeholders who have supported and helped the company to grow to where it is today and sincerely look forward to nurturing and growing these relationships for our mutual benefit.



Source - Africom

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

34 mins ago | 51 Views

Chivayo calls on Zimbabweans to boycott Aug. 16 protests

40 mins ago | 74 Views

US condemns abduction, torture of rights activists in Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa on a SADC diplomatic offensive ahead of MDC demo

48 mins ago | 112 Views

Singaporean investor duped half a million by Zimbabwean partner

50 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa's govt now printing 800 passports per day

50 mins ago | 64 Views

Dear Mr President Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chiefs lash out at Billat's proposed 15 million Rand payout

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

SB Moyo was a Director at Africom & Fernhaven before the NSSA loan

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Rapist jumps into sewer pond to escape angry mob

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Philip Chiyangwa, Omega banished for life

5 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Falgold ceases gold production

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

America concerned about Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 4059 Views

Fearful of demo violence, ZHOCD 'exhort politicians to dialogue' - hearts in the right place, alas not heads

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

WATCH: Chamisa-led MDC's organised protests to degenerate into mayhem

6 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for fresh unrest as Chamisa plan protests

7 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Mnangagwa given go ahead to deploy army against protestors

8 hrs ago | 8334 Views

It's all systems go for the Chamisa's march on Friday

9 hrs ago | 2140 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC selfish, says Prof Madhuku

9 hrs ago | 3317 Views

Mnangagwa secures himself with Briefcase guns, drones and bulletproof vests

9 hrs ago | 4929 Views

Zifa disbands Warriors

9 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Businessman shoots wife's car tyres

9 hrs ago | 2595 Views

FULL TEXT: ZIFA statement disbanding Warriors

9 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Philip Chiyangwa banned for life...Warriors disbanded

9 hrs ago | 3534 Views

Blaming Mthuli Ncube for the crumbling Zimbabwe economy is totally wrong

9 hrs ago | 1901 Views

ZANU PF getting ready for 2023 elections

10 hrs ago | 549 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

10 hrs ago | 482 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

10 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

10 hrs ago | 2263 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

11 hrs ago | 6720 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

12 hrs ago | 8042 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

12 hrs ago | 1787 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

13 hrs ago | 3705 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

13 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3630 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

15 hrs ago | 1326 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

16 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

16 hrs ago | 5119 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

16 hrs ago | 4144 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

16 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

16 hrs ago | 4369 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

17 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

17 hrs ago | 2391 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

17 hrs ago | 12230 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

17 hrs ago | 799 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

17 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

17 hrs ago | 443 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

17 hrs ago | 1008 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days