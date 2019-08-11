Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC selfish, says Prof Madhuku

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
NCA leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku has described the Nelson Chamisa led opposition MDC party as confused and disrespectful of other political players in the country.

Responding to calls for a demonstration by the MDC, Professor Madhuku said this is not the right time to protest as President Emmerson Mnangagwa has provided a platform for dialogue for all political parties that participated in the 2018 harmonised elections.

Professor Madhuku also said the 'selfish' MDC is not in the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) because it wants to the there alone and speaks of President Mnangagwa's legitimacy when it comes to certain issues but puts the rhetoric aside when it comes to allowances, government vehicles and diplomatic passports.

He added that the ball is in the court of MDC supporters to decide how long they will continue supporting a party that only pushes the interests of its leaders.



Source - zbc

