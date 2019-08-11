News / National
WATCH: Chamisa-led MDC's organised protests to degenerate into mayhem
MDC-T Vice President, Obert Gutu says they will never be part of protests that are meant to topple a constitutionally elected government.
Speaking to the ZBC News, Gutu said while the constitution guarantees the right to a peaceful demonstration, history has taught him that the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC's organised protests will degenerate into mayhem.
He said his party is therefore opposed to the planned protests, adding that they believe in dialogue.
Source - zbc
Comments
