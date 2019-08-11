Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Philip Chiyangwa, Omega banished for life

by BBC
6 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) says it has banned its former president Philip Chiyangwa and his sidekick Omega Sibanda for life for "bringing Zimbabwean football into disrepute."

In a statement, Zifa accused Chiyangwa of "unilaterally submitting an incomplete bid document" to host this year's Cosafa Cup "without getting a government guarantee."

Zimbabwe reneged on an agreement to stage the event, with South Africa taking over as hosts.

Zifa now faces a ban and a hefty fine from Cosafa for pulling out of hosting the southern African tournament.

Chiyangwa lost his position as Zifa president last year, but is currently the president of Cosafa, the southern African regional body.

His Zifa ban, which comes into immediate effect, means he will no longer be allowed entry into all Zifa sanctioned football matches played in Zimbabwe, football meetings, conferences and any football related activity in the country.

There has been no response so far from Chinyangwa to Zifa's statement.

Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Chivayo calls on Zimbabweans to boycott Aug. 16 protests

1 hr ago | 155 Views

US condemns abduction, torture of rights activists in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa on a SADC diplomatic offensive ahead of MDC demo

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Singaporean investor duped half a million by Zimbabwean partner

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa's govt now printing 800 passports per day

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Dear Mr President Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chiefs lash out at Billat's proposed 15 million Rand payout

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

SB Moyo was a Director at Africom & Fernhaven before the NSSA loan

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

Rapist jumps into sewer pond to escape angry mob

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Falgold ceases gold production

6 hrs ago | 868 Views

America concerned about Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4147 Views

Fearful of demo violence, ZHOCD 'exhort politicians to dialogue' - hearts in the right place, alas not heads

6 hrs ago | 789 Views

WATCH: Chamisa-led MDC's organised protests to degenerate into mayhem

6 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for fresh unrest as Chamisa plan protests

8 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Mnangagwa given go ahead to deploy army against protestors

9 hrs ago | 8455 Views

It's all systems go for the Chamisa's march on Friday

9 hrs ago | 2146 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC selfish, says Prof Madhuku

9 hrs ago | 3338 Views

Zimbabe military clarifies NSSA role in Afreximbank loan

10 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Mnangagwa secures himself with Briefcase guns, drones and bulletproof vests

10 hrs ago | 4987 Views

Zifa disbands Warriors

10 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Businessman shoots wife's car tyres

10 hrs ago | 2615 Views

FULL TEXT: ZIFA statement disbanding Warriors

10 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Philip Chiyangwa banned for life...Warriors disbanded

10 hrs ago | 3576 Views

Blaming Mthuli Ncube for the crumbling Zimbabwe economy is totally wrong

10 hrs ago | 1923 Views

ZANU PF getting ready for 2023 elections

10 hrs ago | 552 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

10 hrs ago | 483 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

11 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

11 hrs ago | 2282 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

11 hrs ago | 6741 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

12 hrs ago | 8077 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

13 hrs ago | 1797 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

13 hrs ago | 3709 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

14 hrs ago | 2951 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3636 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

16 hrs ago | 1328 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

17 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 5126 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

17 hrs ago | 4149 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

17 hrs ago | 3459 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

17 hrs ago | 4372 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

17 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

17 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

17 hrs ago | 2396 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

17 hrs ago | 12320 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

17 hrs ago | 800 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

17 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

17 hrs ago | 443 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

17 hrs ago | 1012 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days