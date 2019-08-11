Chiefs lash out at Billat's proposed 15 million Rand payout

News / National

by Daniel Itai

Kaizer Chiefs have lashed out at Mamelodi Sundowns over comments made about their interest in Amakhosi striker Khama Billiat, saying the Zimbabwean "is committed to Kaizer Chiefs and is not joining any other club."Yesterday Mamelodi Sundowns acting general manager, Yogesh Singh, said that the Brazilians were in "ongoing" talks with Kaizer Chiefs over the sale of Khama Billiat for a whooping R15 million in an attempt to conclude negotiations.However, Chiefs rubbished the claims made by Singh, "Kaizer Chiefs would like to put it on record that the information being peddled in the media about the club negotiating with Mamelodi Sundowns is COMPLETELY FALSE AND UNCALLED FOR.""We can confirm that there was an approach by Sundowns during the Afcon for the services of Khama Billiat, but we informed them that we are not selling the player. Following that, there have not been any negotiations with the Chairman, Kaizer Motaung or anyone from Kaizer Chiefs claimsorted in the media."We are concerned that the said Sundowns official can misrepresent us in this manner, causing unnecessary confusion and uncertainty to our supporters and stakeholders. We call on him to refrain from spreading false information in the media and respect the rules."Khama Billiat is committed to Kaizer Chiefs and is not joining any other club, Following the article published online yesterday quoting a Sundowns official, we are considering taking action to deal with the matter. This unethical behaviour cannot and should not be tolerated."Chiefs are also believed to have recently rejected a R27-million offer from Egyptian giants Zamalek, partly because Billiat is not keen to leave Chiefs.