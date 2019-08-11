Mnangagwa on a SADC diplomatic offensive ahead of MDC demo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Special Envoy to the SADC region, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo today met the President of Mozambique, His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, ahead of the 39TH SADC Heads of State and Government summit set for Tanzania from the 16th to 17th of this month.The visit follows similar courtesy calls on His Majesty, King Mswati III of Eswathini, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, The Right Honourable Dr. Motsoahae Thomas Thabane.It comes at a time when Zimbabwe is set to take over chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.