Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivayo calls on Zimbabweans to boycott Aug. 16 protests

by ZimLive
42 secs ago | Views
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo sparked internet fury on Wednesday after calling on Zimbabweans to boycott protests called by the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

The renewable energy proponent claimed the protests were going to be violent and would not yield the MDC's desired outcome of forcing Zanu-PF out of power.

"It's definitely going to be violent. MDC leaders know very well that a peaceful protest won't have an impact, they have already planned to unleash anarchy," Chivayo wrote on Facebook, offering no evidence to support his claim.

"Police and soldiers will definitely intervene. It won't end well, stay safe."

Chivayo's intervention roiled Zimbabweans, who accused him of seeking shelter in Zanu-PF to avoid a potential fresh fraud probe over a US$172 million tender for the construction of a 100MW solar power plant in Gwanda, which he has not delivered four years on.

"The war of independence was fought by brave men and women. Boys and girls took charge and risked their lives to have this thing we call independence now. And if they had stayed indoors and listened to corrupt, rich people who know nothing but to post discouraging stupid posts, there was never gonna be a Zimbabwe," one Michael Younging hit out at Chivayo.

Blasted Godwin Ncube: "You are benefiting from the evil regime while we wallow in abject poverty. We will march and we are prepared to die this time."

Chivayo's post had attracted over 1,200 comments within nine hours of being posted, most of them negative.

In his lengthy post, Chivayo accused MDC leader Nelson Chamisa of "wanting people to die first before joining the dialogue" with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom the MDC accuses of electoral fraud in elections last year.

Chamisa has refused to recognise Mnangagwa as president and maintains that he will only enter talks with the Zanu-PF leader in a dialogue convened by a neutral mediator and whose outcomes will be underwritten by the African Union and the United Nations.

"After the demo, Mnangagwa will still be President and Zanu-PF in power. Let's not be in denial, Chamisa can't be President even if Mnangagwa resigns. Zanu-PF will simply choose a successor, that's what the Constitution says. Zanu-PF has two thirds majority, they can impeach Chamisa even if he had won the elections. Chamisa must focus on winning the rural votes, he is wasting time on useless things," Chivayo charged.

Chivayo, who has been constructing solar energy projects in the region after the Gwanda solar power plant stalled, claimed the current economic crisis in Zimbabwe was a result of "painful but necessary reforms", while giving Mnangagwa credit for "taking the unpopular but right decisions."

"We are facing challenges and they shall come to pass. We need peace and dialogue. Don't die for a politician. Don't be arrested for a politician. Don't be injured for a politician. Focus on your lives and don't join the August 16 demo," the businessman pleaded.

Meanwhile, Chivayo on Wednesday tweeted a picture of himself meeting top South African lawyers Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

A request for a comment from the businessman elicited a typically arrogant reply: "I'm structuring big power projects all over Africa and I don't have to be explaining to everyone what I'm doing in my personal space."

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

US condemns abduction, torture of rights activists in Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa on a SADC diplomatic offensive ahead of MDC demo

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Singaporean investor duped half a million by Zimbabwean partner

10 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa's govt now printing 800 passports per day

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Dear Mr President Mnangagwa

59 mins ago | 138 Views

Chiefs lash out at Billat's proposed 15 million Rand payout

1 hr ago | 133 Views

SB Moyo was a Director at Africom & Fernhaven before the NSSA loan

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Rapist jumps into sewer pond to escape angry mob

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Philip Chiyangwa, Omega banished for life

5 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Falgold ceases gold production

5 hrs ago | 819 Views

America concerned about Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3877 Views

Fearful of demo violence, ZHOCD 'exhort politicians to dialogue' - hearts in the right place, alas not heads

5 hrs ago | 765 Views

WATCH: Chamisa-led MDC's organised protests to degenerate into mayhem

5 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for fresh unrest as Chamisa plan protests

7 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mnangagwa given go ahead to deploy army against protestors

8 hrs ago | 8116 Views

It's all systems go for the Chamisa's march on Friday

8 hrs ago | 2130 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC selfish, says Prof Madhuku

8 hrs ago | 3282 Views

Zimbabe military clarifies NSSA role in Afreximbank loan

8 hrs ago | 2410 Views

Mnangagwa secures himself with Briefcase guns, drones and bulletproof vests

9 hrs ago | 4866 Views

Zifa disbands Warriors

9 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Businessman shoots wife's car tyres

9 hrs ago | 2567 Views

FULL TEXT: ZIFA statement disbanding Warriors

9 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Philip Chiyangwa banned for life...Warriors disbanded

9 hrs ago | 3463 Views

Blaming Mthuli Ncube for the crumbling Zimbabwe economy is totally wrong

9 hrs ago | 1862 Views

ZANU PF getting ready for 2023 elections

9 hrs ago | 549 Views

Of enemies of democracy and lovers of money

9 hrs ago | 482 Views

Nick Mangwana says Chamisa has penchant for violence

9 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Jacob Zuma to deliver Joshua Nkomo lecture series

9 hrs ago | 2231 Views

LIVE: MDC address nation on August 16 protest

10 hrs ago | 6683 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

11 hrs ago | 7994 Views

PHOTOS: Bosso gets new kit

12 hrs ago | 1773 Views

CIOs abduct and torture MDC actictivists

12 hrs ago | 3698 Views

South Africa court says illegal foreigners should be deported

12 hrs ago | 2937 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga rebuts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3624 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa must be remembered

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

'Diasporans must help with re-engagement' ordered Mnangagwa - and lie you denied all 3 m of them a vote

16 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Tendai Biti already owns 'Mnangagwa' diplomatic passport

16 hrs ago | 5109 Views

Events at Mthuli Ncube's ministry disturbing

16 hrs ago | 4133 Views

MDC readies for provincial demos

16 hrs ago | 3452 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa implored to talk

16 hrs ago | 4355 Views

Mnangagwa commits to pamper military

16 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Zimbabwe MPs pressured to declare assets

16 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe in new wave of price increases

16 hrs ago | 2382 Views

So Mnangagwa will finally Resign?

16 hrs ago | 12053 Views

Zifa delay coach appointment

16 hrs ago | 798 Views

Beitbridge accident death toll rises

16 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Council dolls stands to fallen hero's spouses

16 hrs ago | 443 Views

'MDC MPs' passports snub a publicity stunt'

16 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Good Samaritan stabbed to death

16 hrs ago | 1220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days