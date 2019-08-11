Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S Special Envoy, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday met Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and delivered a special message from President Mnangagwa. Ambassador Khaya Moyo further discussed matters of "mutual interest" with President Nyusi.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo has been on a tour of Southern Africa where he has also met with His Majesty, King Mswati III of eSwatini, Lesotho Prime Minister Dr Thomas Thabane and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In all the instances, Ambassador Khaya Moyo delivered special messages from President Mnangagwa and held discussions on matters of mutual interest.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade last night said: "Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, in his capacity as His Excellency President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa's Special Envoy, delivered a message to His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, in Maputo on 14 August  2019.

"The parties also had the opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest."

The visit was part of Ambassador Khaya Moyo's regional tour while representing President Mnangagwa ahead of the SADC Summit slated for Tanzania.

The SADC Summit is scheduled for August 17 to 19 and President Mnangagwa, on behalf of Zimbabwe, is expected to take over the chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days