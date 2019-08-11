Latest News Editor's Choice


We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

by Staff reporter
MDC-ALLIANCE should stop abusing the democratic space ushered by the New Dispensation through engaging in unnecessary violent demonstrations that infringe other peoples' rights who want to undertake their socio-economic activities peacefully, Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi has said.

Togarepi said Zanu-PF youths would keep a close eye to ensure the demonstrations don't turn violent and threaten the prevailing peace and tranquillity. Residents under the banner of Zimbabwe Combined Residents and Ratepayers Association (Zicora) separately said demos were counter-productive.

"We are not going to allow any nonsense. We are prepared to defend our party, our democracy, our peace, the freedom of our people to go about their business without interference.

"So those who want to demonstrate, its enshrined in the constitution that they can demonstrate but to those who give threats that they would want change the Government through demonstrations and anarchy, we will be there waiting for them," he said.

Togarepi said the country voted last year and a winner declared, with the MDC-Alliance going to the Constitutional Court to challenge the outcome. He said it was unnecessary for the MDC-Alliance to seek to overturn the people's will through violence.

"Our Constitution allows us to defend our peace, it allows us in the event that we are violated," he said.

Togarepi warned MDC-Alliance that demonstrations would not solve the challenges facing the country, adding that they actually worsened the situation and inflicted pain on innocent citizens.

Meanwhile, Zicora has also urged peace-loving Zimbabweans not to participate in tomorrow's violent demonstrations. Zicora executive president Mr McStephen Nyabvure yesterday said political parties should always resolve their issues through dialogue and not mayhem.

"While we understand it is a constitutional right to demonstrate or petition, such rights are not absolute and must also be exercised by people who are aware that other people's rights." must be respected.

Source - the herald

