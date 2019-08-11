Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has begun issuing show-cause orders to some holders of power generation projects that are yet to be implemented.This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while addressing the 29th Cabinet Meeting Decision Matrix yesterday.Government has licensed over 70 Independent Power Producers, but most of them are yet to implement their projects with the country currently facing a power deficit."Some holders of licences for power generation projects have since been issued with show-cause orders for them to explain why their licences should not be withdrawn over inordinate delays in the implementation of the projects," she said.Some of the licence holders are allegedly holding the licences for speculative purposes. Turning to the electricity supply situation, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government had noted the improvement in the supply."Cabinet noted with satisfaction the significant improvement in the supply of electricity following the unlocking of imports of 400MW from Eskom as from the end of last week," she said. "This has seen the de-escalation of the load-shedding schedule from Stage 2 to Stage 1."This positive development should help boost economic activities in the economy in general as well as bring greater convenience to our citizens and stakeholders."Efforts are now on negotiations with HCB of Mozambique for the supply of additional power imports with a view to ensuring a return to normalcy in terms of power supply."