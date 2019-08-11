Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government has begun issuing show-cause orders to some holders of power generation projects that are yet to be implemented.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while addressing the 29th Cabinet Meeting Decision Matrix yesterday.

Government has licensed over 70 Independent Power Producers, but most of them are yet to implement their projects with the country currently facing a power deficit.

"Some holders of licences for power generation projects have since been issued with show-cause orders for them to explain why their licences should not be withdrawn over inordinate delays in the implementation of the projects," she said.

Some of the licence holders are allegedly holding the licences for speculative purposes. Turning to the electricity supply situation, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government had noted the improvement in the supply.

"Cabinet noted with satisfaction the significant improvement in the supply of electricity following the unlocking of imports of 400MW from Eskom as from the end of last week," she said. "This has seen the de-escalation of the load-shedding schedule from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

"This positive development should help boost economic activities in the economy in general as well as bring greater convenience to our citizens and stakeholders.

"Efforts are now on negotiations with HCB of Mozambique for the supply of additional power imports with a view to ensuring a return to normalcy in terms of power supply."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

32 mins ago | 268 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

44 mins ago | 73 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 94 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

45 mins ago | 107 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

52 mins ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

53 mins ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

54 mins ago | 568 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

56 mins ago | 254 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

60 mins ago | 401 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 77 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

1 hr ago | 399 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Zifa bombshell

1 hr ago | 206 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 686 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

1 hr ago | 60 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

1 hr ago | 32 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

1 hr ago | 49 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Demos counter-productive

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

1 hr ago | 125 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

1 hr ago | 94 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Chivayo calls on Zimbabweans to boycott Aug. 16 protests

9 hrs ago | 3568 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days