Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
METBANK has filed a $100 million defamation claim against BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants and the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) as damages over alleged false reports about the financial institution.

The lawsuit comes at a time the bank was fingered in the NSSA corruption scandal with claims that it connived with former Public Service and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira.

In the claim filed at the High Court yesterday, Metbank, which is being represented its lawyers Tanyanyiwa and Gapare, is seeking $100 million damages for defamation arising from the audit report authored and published by BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants and NSSA.

Metbank argues that the report titled "Forensic Audit for the period 1 January 2015 to February 28 2018," was published in and outside the country through the print and electronic media from March 4 this year.

"The report was grossly malicious and damaging to the good reputation of the plaintiff," read the claim, which listed NSSA and BDO as defendants.

The bank cited several extracts from the document which it claims were false and defamatory to it and is understood to mean that the bank acted corruptly or had benefited from favours given by NSSA or the arrested former minister.

"The plaintiff, being a banking institution and law-abiding corporate citizen's reputation was maliciously impaired by the reports which were false and intended to injure its reputation," read the claim.

"As a result the defendants unlawful conduct. . . the plaintiff has suffered damages in the sum of $100 000 000."

Further Metbank, contends that the document is defamatory because it states that the bank benefited from pressure applied to NSSA by Mupfumira and ended up getting facilities which were not merited.

Source - the ehrald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

33 mins ago | 273 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

45 mins ago | 73 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 98 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

46 mins ago | 110 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

53 mins ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

54 mins ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

55 mins ago | 583 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

57 mins ago | 261 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 407 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 78 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

1 hr ago | 409 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Zifa bombshell

1 hr ago | 210 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 700 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

1 hr ago | 61 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

1 hr ago | 32 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

1 hr ago | 49 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Demos counter-productive

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

1 hr ago | 126 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

1 hr ago | 94 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Chivayo calls on Zimbabweans to boycott Aug. 16 protests

9 hrs ago | 3572 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days