Rape assist woman arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman from Matobo district has been arrested for allegedly helping her boyfriend (20) rape her 10-year- old cousin.The lovers, whose names have been withheld to protect the identity of the minor, are facing a rape charge.They were not asked to plead when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza.The magistrate remanded the woman in custody to August 22 and the man out of custody on bail to the same date. Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said sometime in August 2017 at around 9PM, the minor was sleeping with her cousin when the man entered their bedroom."He joined the two in bed and slept between them. The man forced open the minor's legs and forcibly had unprotected sexual intercourse with her. When the minor tried to scream for help, her aunt pinned her down and covered her mouth with her hands. The lovers threatened to assault the girl if she told anyone that she had been raped," Mr Manyiwa said.He said sometime in June last year, the man again raped the minor in similar fashion at his girlfriend's home.The girl told her sister about the rape incidents and the matter was reported to their grandmother who reported the matter to the police leading to the accused persons' arrest.The girl was referred to Matobo District Hospital for medical examination and a medical report was compiled clearly indicating that the minor was sexually abused.