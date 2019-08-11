Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Youth League in Matabeleland South yesterday slammed the planned MDC Alliance demonstration set for tomorrow, saying it is an unwanted political gimmick bent on causing anarchy in the country.  

The party's provincial Youth League chairman Washington Nkomo said youths stand in solidarity with President Mnangagwa, who has stood firm on economic transformation of the country. He said the President is positioning the country for prosperity hence it is not the time to take matters to the streets.  

"We stand in support of His Excellency's fight against corruption and indeed his efforts to rebuild this great nation. His commitment to fight corruption has resulted in the prosecution of high profile people recently, and so far a whole Minister was relieved of her duties on that account, a record that many countries are learning from," he said.

President Mnangagwa fired Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira who is facing corruption charges involving US$95 million.

Nkomo said President Mnangagwa has championed reconciliation through promotion of freedom of expression even in matters that were previously discussed in hushed tones. He said the Youth League is aware of machinations of the opposition who want to destabilise the country's peace.

Nkomo said MDC Alliance which has failed to get an electoral mandate from the people only understand chaos and violence as a means of remaining relevant.

"We have witnessed for the very first time a President publicly addressing the Gukurahundi issue, the multiparty dialogue among many other engagement efforts he has spearheaded. All these efforts give us hope as the youthful populace of this country. We are very cognisant, however, of the fact that agents of regime change and terrorists do not enjoy the steady progress and peace which we are enjoying, they wish to see our nation slide into anarchy," he said.

"We have seen previous pseudo-demonstrations turning violent and chaotic at a speed unimaginable. All such fake 'peaceful demonstrations' are fronted by mercenaries and criminals. This is very evident in the manner in which shops are looted, civilians are attacked and vehicles burnt."

Nkomo said the youths will not stand aloof as the opposition attempts to throw the country into turmoil.  He urged the public to go about their business.  

"We therefore wish to categorically state that the Matabeleland South Youth League is solidly behind the President, his Government and the masses of Zimbabwe, as such we will not tolerate or allow violence and acts of banditry in all our towns and growth points, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Plumtree, Filabusi and Esigodini," said Nkomo.

Meanwhile, the public have been urged to ignore the demonstrations as they do not benefit from the protests.

National Schools Development Associations and Committees chairperson Mr Max Mkandla said as an organisation they were against the planned MDC Alliance demonstrations as they would worsen people's plight as witnessed in January.

Mr Mkandla said the MDC Alliance will not take responsibility if the demonstrators turn violent resulting in the destruction of property yet they will be the organisers of the protests.

"Who will be answerable when lives are lost? Thus, we want to urge members of the public that they should not participate in the demonstration as they might even lose their lives yet those who plan these incidents will be moving on with their lives," said Mr Mkandla.

He said the prevailing economic challenges require the opposition to sit down with President Mnangagwa and come up with solutions for the country instead of taking to the streets.

President Mnangagwa has opened the door for the opposition through the composition of Political Actors' Dialogue (Polad), which brings together political players which participated in last year's Harmonised Elections.

MDC Alliance has, however, refused to join Polad as they prefer violent protests. Sisonke Women's Forum spokesperson Ms Sibongile Bhebhe said women suffer the most during protests and youths are often exploited.

"As bearers of children, it is painful to see our children, our youths being used during demonstrations. We have lost our children during past demonstrations and we wonder what this planned demonstration is going to bring for us.

"Will it be another pain for us when the organisers of the demonstrations will stand to benefit if they achieve what they want to achieve?" asked Ms Bhebhe.

She said political leaders should put their heads together and find solutions for the challenges affecting the country.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Cain Mathema, on Monday revealed that Government had found out that the MDC Alliance has engaged insurgents said to have masterminded the Arab Spring uprisings that overthrew elected governments in North Africa and the Middle East and roped in street kids to foment violence in its planned five-day countrywide protests.

Mathema revealed that security forces will decisively deal with rogue elements while urging terrorists groups posing as foreigners to respect the country's sovereignty or risk arrest.

#ShutDownZimbabwe #ZimbabweSpringProtests

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

36 mins ago | 289 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

48 mins ago | 78 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 102 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

49 mins ago | 118 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

56 mins ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

56 mins ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

57 mins ago | 624 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

60 mins ago | 273 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 437 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 86 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

1 hr ago | 435 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Zifa bombshell

1 hr ago | 215 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 735 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

1 hr ago | 62 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

1 hr ago | 33 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

1 hr ago | 52 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Demos counter-productive

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

1 hr ago | 127 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

1 hr ago | 96 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Chivayo calls on Zimbabweans to boycott Aug. 16 protests

9 hrs ago | 3578 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days