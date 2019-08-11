Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT says it is determined to ensure that all criminal offences unearthed by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) forensic audit report are referred the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Corruption (ZACC) while corporate governance deficit issues are handled internally.

Further, there are efforts to recover some of the losses suffered by NSSA due to lack of good corporate governance by management. This was said by Public Service, Labour and Social Security Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza in an exclusive interview with our Harare Bureau.

The NSSA forensic audit report, conducted by BDO Chartered Accountants, unearthed five key irregularities; corporate governance , human resources, investments, ICT and labour shortcomings.  

She said it took her time to table the NSSA report in Parliament because she wanted legal experts to break it down and know how to deal with the criminal elements and corporate governance matters arising from the report.

Dr Nzenza said experts were required given "the complexity of the irregularities in this forensic report", but hiring them took two months as they had to comply the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) regulations.

"So they (lawyers) had 30 days to give me a summary of their findings. When they gave me the report, I realised there was two ways to look at this; the criminal side that goes to Judge Matanda-Moyo working with Thabani Mpofu (a criminal law expert) and the internal part, within NSSA, which is really now my next step.

"My next step is to look at the internal processes, identify what actually went wrong, where is it broken?"  

Dr Nzenza said the main agenda now "is to recover" the losses suffered and deal with cases of maladministration and misconduct that led to the losses.

"I cannot quantify the losses, even now if you ask me. So the aim is to recover some of those losses, may be some of those losses have been done due to bad investments or some of those losses may have happened because we may not have done due diligence when giving out loans.  

"We are looking forward to good corporate governance, good, sound investments with transparency and accountability, and I think what happened in the past is regrettable. The losses that happened in the past are regrettable but again that's being unpacked now by people responsible for looking at what went wrong in the past and can we recover? How much can we recover from the losses?"

Dr Nzenza could not be drawn into revealing some of the measures that would be used to try and recover what NSSA was prejudiced by management.  

"I am no expert in recovery but this is why I have to rely on expertise in investment. One of the lawyers we have who identified what I referred to as irregularities in investment, his responsibility now is to unpack what happened?

"He knows how to recover because he is an expert in that field because he has proven that he is capable of knowing what's criminal and what's not," said Dr Nzenza.  

She said she wants the experts to inform them how much NSSA lost and what they could be recovered and given "back to the pensioners".

Some employees who were unprocedurally recruited, included one who came third during interviews but employed after her boyfriend allegedly pleaded with a top official currently being investigated, face the prospect of being sacked if they lack requisite qualifications.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

3 mins ago | 1 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

23 mins ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

50 mins ago | 473 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

1 hr ago | 185 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

1 hr ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

1 hr ago | 597 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

1 hr ago | 802 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

1 hr ago | 366 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 552 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 97 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

1 hr ago | 505 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Zifa bombshell

1 hr ago | 250 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 865 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

1 hr ago | 84 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

1 hr ago | 43 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

1 hr ago | 51 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Demos counter-productive

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2808 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days