Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Health and Child Care Ambassador, First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa yesterday pledged to forward requests by medical practitioners and local leadership to relevant authorities for Glenview Polyclinic to be upgraded to a referral district hospital with adequate equipment for procedures such as cervical cancer screening and treatment.

This emerged during the First Lady's visit to the polyclinic yesterday where she donated baby blankets and clothes to mothers through her charity organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation.

Mrs Mnangagwa toured the maternity ward and donated baby kits to newborn babies in the ward.

She also donated similar items to women who had come for antenatal and post-natal care. The First Lady also handed over baby clothes to the clinic donated by an apostolic sect - Sungano Yevapositori - to cater for dumped babies and disadvantaged expecting women who come to deliver without adequate materials at the polyclinic and other surrounding clinics.

Addressing the gathering, the First Lady thanked members of Sungano Yevapositori church for collaborating with the polyclinic in assisting less privileged mothers and dumped babies.

"As a church you have been working with this clinic for many years donating what you can especially to new born babies, we salute you for that," she said.

"Through my Angel of Hope Foundation, we are committed to assisting women, children and the vulnerable in society and you (church) also highlighted that you appreciated my charity works but, however, my efforts alone cannot satisfy the demands of thousands of Zimbabweans longing for assistance hence what you are doing as a church is highly commendable.

"I have been briefed on various issues from the clinic's representative and the local councillor and have also taken down their concerns.

"I was told that it was their wish to have this polyclinic to be transformed to a referral district hospital. I am still leading in the fight against cervical and breast cancer and the authorities here indicated they also required cancer screening equipment put in place here.

"I will take the concerns to relevant authorities and plead with them for the benefit of this community and surrounding areas."

Glenview South Ward 31 Councillor Tonderai Chakeredza (MDC-Alliance) praised the First Lady for her non-partisan approach to developmental issues.

"We want development for our people and the nation at large and this can only be achieved when we are united as Zimbabweans.  

"We should put aside our political differences and ideologies for the betterment of our communities and the country," he said.

"Amai Mnangagwa is passionate about health issues and empowerment of communities through self-help projects which we also want for our women and children in this area.

"As a leader in this area, I support the First Lady's vision and we also briefed her of our concerns chief among them transformation of this polyclinic into a hospital."

Sungano Yevapositori's Bishop Musafari Shayamano commended the First Lady for her charity work which he said cuts across all sections of the society. He added that Amai Mnangagwa's philanthropic works have touched the hearts of many.

Senator Cleveria Chizema also attended the event.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

2 mins ago | 1 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

23 mins ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

50 mins ago | 473 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

1 hr ago | 184 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

1 hr ago | 757 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

1 hr ago | 597 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

1 hr ago | 800 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 552 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 97 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

1 hr ago | 505 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Zifa bombshell

1 hr ago | 250 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 864 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

1 hr ago | 84 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

1 hr ago | 43 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Demos counter-productive

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2808 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days