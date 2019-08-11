Latest News Editor's Choice


Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A MAN from Gwanda allegedly raped his ex-girlfriend three times in one night after chasing her lover away.

Clayton Khumalo of Spitzkop suburb allegedly burnt clothes that the lover left behind as he fled half-dressed. He was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi, facing charges of rape and malicious damage to property.

Khumalo was remanded in custody to August 22. Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Khumalo, who was armed with a log, barged into his ex-lover's house while she was sleeping in her bedroom with her boyfriend and threatened to assault them. The woman's lover fled.

"On 10 June at around 11PM, Khumalo, who was armed with a log, arrived at his ex-lover's house and forced open a locked door. He went into the bedroom where his ex-lover was sleeping with her boyfriend.

"Khumalo threatened to assault them  with the log and the man fled from the house half dressed leaving his girlfriend behind.

"Khumalo raped his ex-girlfriend three times during the night and spent the night in the house and threatened to assault her if she screamed or fled from the house. On the following morning Khumalo took the man's clothes which he had left behind as he fled and burnt them including $12 which was in his trousers pocket," she said.

Miss Mahachi said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Khumalo's arrest. She said the damaged clothes were valued at $61.

Source - chronicle

