9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two men for theft of car batteries and unlawful entry cases at Barham Green suburb. Police recovered more than nine car batteries and property which Kudakwashe Mapare (29) and Mengezi Nkomo (29) allegedly stole.  

Mapare, police said, was arrested after Nkomo implicated him. Nkomo was arrested after allegedly stealing a car battery from an unattended vehicle at Barham Green.

Speaking during a ZRP Crime Watch programme, Donnington police Acting Officer-in-Charge Inspector Phathisani Khanye said the arrest occurred following an operation code named "Eagle Eye" where police were deployed to patrol at night.

"We have been experiencing a sharp increase in cases of theft of car parts in Bulawayo where criminals have been targeting mostly car batteries. This led Donnington station to undertake this operation that has led to the arrest of two suspects in connection with car battery theft cases," said Insp Khanye.

"One member of the Barham Green community rushed to police at around 4AM in the morning after discovering that his car battery had been stolen.  

"The Barham Green Neighbourhood Watch Committee carried out perimeter patrols at the scene and they spotted a taxi being driven by one of the accused persons, Mengezi Nkomo, leading to his arrest. A

"fter the arrest the police recovered other batteries which were hidden by the duo and various properties that had been reportedly stolen through unlawful entry and theft." He urged members of the public to report cases of theft from unattended vehicles to curb criminal activities occurring in their areas.  

Insp Khanye further commended Barham Green residents for actively working with the police in fighting crime.

"I would like to make special mention to our Barham Green community for forming a vibrant neighbourhood watch committee to fight crime. Since the establishment and launch of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee, Barham Green has become a no go area for criminals," he said.

Earlier this month police in Bulawayo arrested six suspects for theft from vehicles and impounded five cars used to commit the crimes.  

Laptops, phones and handbags were some of the goods stolen from vehicles.

Five cars – a VW Golf 4, Altezza, Subaru, Toyota Allion and a Toyota Corolla were impounded.

Source - chronicle

