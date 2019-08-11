Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Gweru Urban MP, Brian Dube has teamed up with the Church of Nazareth and Gweru City Council to construct a state-of-the-art private college in Ascot to ease shortage of high quality educational facilities in the city.

In an interview with Southern Eye yesterday, Dube, who is also the MDC deputy secretary for legal affairs, revealed that the ground-breaking ceremony was done over the weekend and construction had begun in earnest.

"The education sector in general is in a bad state in Gweru. The school infrastructure is old, dilapidated and inadequate. Schools are few and overcrowded as classes are having an average of 70-100 learners instead of the standard 30-40 pupils. This is, therefore, the background against which Ascot Christian College is being built," he said.

The college will cater for both primary and secondary education classes.

In the area where the college is being built, there are only two secondary schools, Ascot and Mambo high schools.

Ascot High School has a capacity of 700 learners, but currently has an enrolment of over 1 500 students.

"When complete, the college will go a long way in relieving pressure on Ascot High School as well as Mambo High School, which are both currently overcrowded. The project is in line with my vision of multiplying schools in Gweru urban so that access to education is heightened, " Dube said.

"So far, in my capacity as Gweru Urban MP, I have facilitated the engagement with City of Gweru to increase the land allocation for the project. I will use part of the Constituency Development Fund in the construction of the college. In addition, I am currently engaging other corporate and development partners to assist with more funding."

Dube is also facilitating renovations of a laboratory at Ascot High School to enable science students use it in the Zimbabwe School Examination Council examinations due in the third term.

Currently, Gweru only has one private college – Midlands Christian College and the new institution is set to become the second.

Last week, Mkoba MP Amos Chibaya also announced the investment of about $23 000 in the refurbishment of school infrastructure in his constituency.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

2 mins ago | 1 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

22 mins ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

50 mins ago | 466 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

1 hr ago | 183 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

1 hr ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

1 hr ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

1 hr ago | 798 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

1 hr ago | 360 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 549 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 97 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

1 hr ago | 505 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Zifa bombshell

1 hr ago | 250 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 861 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

1 hr ago | 84 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

1 hr ago | 88 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Demos counter-productive

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2808 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days