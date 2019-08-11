Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER CapitalkFM station manager Napoleon "Napster" Nyanhi's Radio Presenters Masterclass initiative launched last year has started paying off for young local broadcasters who recently went on a tour of the South African broadcasting industry to familiarise themselves with the latest trends.

The tour was meant to give 20 aspiring broadcasters first-hand experience of the South African broadcasting industry as part of the masterclass' experimental learning course that seeks to give opportunities to talented Zimbabweans who desire to be radio presenters and producers.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style after their return from South Africa, Nyanhi said the trip was an eye opener to the students.

"The trip gave the students some priceless exposure. They got to see first-hand what the next level is for the Zimbabwean broadcasting. The stations that hosted us took time to give in-depth lectures on their operations and positioning," he said.

One of the students, Joana Munengwa, expressed joy for being given a chance to tour South Africa's broadcasting industry.

"It was an amazing trip which I am glad to have been part of, as it was an eye opener. I saw and learnt the standard at which broadcasters operate in South Africa. Their industry is much bigger, with almost 300 radio stations licensed there," he said.

The team visited a number of South African radio stations as well as the SABC television studios. They witnessed the shooting of some Muvhango scenes. The trip was bankrolled by ZLG, Air Zimbabwe and Avion.

Auditions were held in January and out of the 622 people who auditioned, 20 were chosen to be part of the inaugural masterclass, who were taken through six months of rigorous training.

The students will be graduating in September, with radio stations given an opportunity to pick preferred presenters for their stations.

Nyanhi said auditions for the next class would be in January 2020, with preparations already underway to ensure that the successful candidates got the best training in order to benefit Zimbabwe's broadcasting industry.

Meanwhile, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said his ministry supported the Radio Presenter Masterclass initiative as it aimed at boosting the country's talent.

"The Radio Presenter Masterclass marks yet another milestone for the broadcasting society in Harare and, indeed, for the nation of Zimbabwe. This (radio Presenter Master Class) is in line with the ministry's initiative to provide training in information and media skills and goes beyond just providing capacity-building platforms," he said.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

1 min ago | 0 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

22 mins ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

49 mins ago | 457 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

1 hr ago | 183 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

1 hr ago | 742 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

1 hr ago | 586 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

1 hr ago | 796 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 541 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 95 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

1 hr ago | 500 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Zifa bombshell

1 hr ago | 250 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 327 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 856 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

1 hr ago | 189 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

1 hr ago | 43 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

1 hr ago | 62 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Demos counter-productive

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2808 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days