Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

FORMER CapitalkFM station manager Napoleon "Napster" Nyanhi's Radio Presenters Masterclass initiative launched last year has started paying off for young local broadcasters who recently went on a tour of the South African broadcasting industry to familiarise themselves with the latest trends.The tour was meant to give 20 aspiring broadcasters first-hand experience of the South African broadcasting industry as part of the masterclass' experimental learning course that seeks to give opportunities to talented Zimbabweans who desire to be radio presenters and producers.Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style after their return from South Africa, Nyanhi said the trip was an eye opener to the students."The trip gave the students some priceless exposure. They got to see first-hand what the next level is for the Zimbabwean broadcasting. The stations that hosted us took time to give in-depth lectures on their operations and positioning," he said.One of the students, Joana Munengwa, expressed joy for being given a chance to tour South Africa's broadcasting industry."It was an amazing trip which I am glad to have been part of, as it was an eye opener. I saw and learnt the standard at which broadcasters operate in South Africa. Their industry is much bigger, with almost 300 radio stations licensed there," he said.The team visited a number of South African radio stations as well as the SABC television studios. They witnessed the shooting of some Muvhango scenes. The trip was bankrolled by ZLG, Air Zimbabwe and Avion.Auditions were held in January and out of the 622 people who auditioned, 20 were chosen to be part of the inaugural masterclass, who were taken through six months of rigorous training.The students will be graduating in September, with radio stations given an opportunity to pick preferred presenters for their stations.Nyanhi said auditions for the next class would be in January 2020, with preparations already underway to ensure that the successful candidates got the best training in order to benefit Zimbabwe's broadcasting industry.Meanwhile, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said his ministry supported the Radio Presenter Masterclass initiative as it aimed at boosting the country's talent."The Radio Presenter Masterclass marks yet another milestone for the broadcasting society in Harare and, indeed, for the nation of Zimbabwe. This (radio Presenter Master Class) is in line with the ministry's initiative to provide training in information and media skills and goes beyond just providing capacity-building platforms," he said.