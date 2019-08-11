MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE MDC has embarked on a door- to-door 'intimidation' campaign to try and force residents to attend the party's demonstration in Bulawayo.The opposition party will kick-start its nationwide demonstrations in Harare this Friday before taking its demonstrations to other urban centres.Bulawayo is set to hold its protest on the 18th of this month.Party chair for Bulawayo, James Sithole told NewZimbabwe.com confirmed the main opposition was visiting private homes."The preparations for the demonstrations are going very well in Bulawayo," said Sithole, who is also party MP for Makokoba constituency."We are currently conducting door-to-door campaigns throughout the city to mobilise people to participate in the demo.""We are in the process of distributing invitation letters to our stakeholders. We want this demonstration to send a clear message to the Zanu PF government that people are tired of its misrule. A lot of people are suffering," he said.Sithole said the demonstrations will start at the City Hall car park where senior leaders of the party will address the demonstrators."We will start and finish the protests at City Hall car park. We will give other finer details of the demonstrations after our second meeting with the police," said Sithole.Zimbabwe is reeling under severe economic crisis following the adoption of a raft of austerity measures by the government.