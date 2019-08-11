Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
There was drama at Chinhoyi Stadium during the Defence Forces Day celebrations when security and protocol members were reportedly forced to remove top Zanu-PF provincial members who had invaded the high table reserved for senior government officials.

This apparent show of friction within the ruling party manifested with Chegutu West MP, Dexter Nduna snubbing the top table and preferring to seat among ordinary people, only to be asked to join the high table by Mashonaland Provincial Affairs West minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

Asked by NewsDay why he was not at the top table as is tradition, Nduna was evasive, insinuating he did not want to be associated with Mliswa-Chikoka, because of her brother Temba, who he is always at war with.

Zvimba Senator Joseph Chirongoma and Zanu-PF central committee member Phineas Makumbe were embarrassingly ordered to leave the top table, which included Local Government deputy minister Jennifer Mhlanga.

Nduna, who was seated in a tent, was then ushered to the top table.

But Makumbe and Chirongoma gave a fight, arguing they were entitled to the preferential treatment since they also had close links to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Police were seen persuading a visibly-agitated Makumbe, who was refusing to leave the front seat. He later sheepishly left the tent and resigned to a nearby tent. Chirongoma, realising that security and protocol officer were determined, also followed suit.

Following a coup that toppled former strongman President Robert Mugabe, the security and protocol team led by equally controversial provincial administrator Cecilia Chitiyo has been trying hard to make the Heroes' Day celebrations in the province apolitical.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

3 secs ago | 0 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

20 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

48 mins ago | 432 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

60 mins ago | 118 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

1 hr ago | 175 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

1 hr ago | 720 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

1 hr ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

1 hr ago | 783 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 527 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 94 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

1 hr ago | 218 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Zifa bombshell

1 hr ago | 244 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 846 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

1 hr ago | 83 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

1 hr ago | 42 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

1 hr ago | 62 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Demos counter-productive

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2805 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days