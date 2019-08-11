Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

A POLICE disciplinary committee has dismissed an application for discharge filed by a Lupane-based officer who was arrested early this year for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, by imploring the Zanu-PF leader to step down in favour of opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.Taison Hove (29), who was arrested at Lupane Business Centre on January 3, is also alleged to have said the Zanu-PF regalia was only fit for manual labourers, out there in the fields.Hove was made to appear before a Lupane magistrate early this year, but the matter is currently awaiting the Prosecutor-General's consent to go on trial.Hove is also facing police disciplinary action, which has been ongoing since his arrest in January.His lawyer, Bruce Masamvu, in May filed an application for discharge, arguing the charges against his client were a violation of his rights.Masamvu yesterday told Southern Eye that the police disciplinary committee dismissed the application for discharge, saying he had a case to answer."Police disciplinary committee dismissed the application for discharge, and we filed an application for review of the proceedings and ruling at the High Court. We are awaiting the High Court dates for the review proceedings," Masamvu said.In an application dated May 2, Hove submitted that he was charged with contravening section 35 of the schedule to the Police Act Chapter 11:10, and is denying the charge.Hove said the basis of his application was that evidence led by the State witnesses during the hearing does not show that he committed the offence.The disciplinary committee was presided over by one Superintendent Mudepfa.Allegations are that on January 3 this year, Hove was drinking beer with other patrons when an unidentified reveller passed by putting on a Zanu-PF T-shirt, emblazoned with Mnangagwa's picture.When Hove saw the man, he allegedly said such clothing should only be worn by one going to tend to the fields. Mnangagwa, he allegedly said, had failed to run the country and, as such, should hand over power to Chamisa."We are suffering because of ED Mnangagwa, and we are paid money equivalent to US$100," Hove is alleged to have said.