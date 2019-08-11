Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
People's right to hold a demonstration is not the only factor that should be considered when a gathering has a potential to turn violent because third parties ought to be equally protected by the law, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said it was pertinent to consider other people's rights like the need to protect their lives and property should a public gathering become violent.

Minister Ziyambi said this in Senate yesterday during the Second Reading of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill which seeks to repeal the Public Order and Security Act as the Second Republic embraces political reforms.

The Bill was expected to sail though last night after Senate suspended automatic adjournment rules to allow extensive debate on the Bill and Finance and Appropriation Bill.

"Government objects strongly to the characterisation of the Bill as undemocratic without specifying in what respect the Bill is undemocratic or how it violates the charter of freedoms of rights in any way not contemplated in a democratic society. The rights and freedom of demonstrators are not the only rights to be considered when a gathering has a potential to become disorderly. Other human beings have rights and freedoms in particular those who might be victimised in their persons or their property by unruly demonstrators," said Minister Ziyambi.

He said Government had made several concessions to accommodate concerns that had been raised by Parliament's Legal Committee and the National Assembly which had expressed reservations in some of the clauses. One of the amendments is to restrict to three months a ban by the regulatory authority the carrying of weapons in a given police district.

"In Clause Four, the reference to traditional weapons as a special category for dangerous weapons was removed as this only caused confusion. A dangerous weapon is dangerous regardless of whether it is tradition or not, so why single out traditional weapon. Furthermore on the ban of such weapons within any police district is limited to three months within a period of 12 months unless the regulatory authority seeks leave from a magistrate to renew or extend the ban," said Minister Ziyambi.

Minister Ziyambi also agreed to limit the circumstances in which a police officer could ask for an identity card.

"In Clause 14, we have conceded that no police officers ought to demand the production of an identity document from anyone except upon reasonable suspicion that person has committed some offence. Very often the mere production of such an ID will dissolve suspicion of criminality and make an arrest unnecessary. Clause 16, the establishment of a checkpoint is permitted only where three or more police officers are present instead of only one," he said

"Clause 18 specify the circumstances under the Zimbabwe Defence Forces can be summoned to assist the police. This provision is included in compliance with Government's obligation under Section 213 of the Constitution."

Senators were divided along political lines during the subsequent debate with Zanu-PF legislators supporting the Bill as progressive while MDC Alliance described it as bad.

Zanu-PF Senators said the Bill will give impetus to the need to reign mischief makers who have in the past caused untold damage to property while innocent lives have been lost.

MDC MPs argued that the Bill was a duplication of POSA as there was no significant changes other than the name.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

13 mins ago | 30 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

33 mins ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

1 hr ago | 646 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

1 hr ago | 239 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

1 hr ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

1 hr ago | 922 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

1 hr ago | 413 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 626 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

1 hr ago | 109 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa bombshell

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 949 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Demos counter-productive

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2814 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days