Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

by iol
1 hr ago | Views
Axed Old Mutual chief executive Peter Moyo has launched a fresh legal battle to get his job back.

Moyo, 56, on Monday approached the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to have the country's oldest insurer abide by last month's order for his reinstatement, following his unceremonious dismissal in June.

"The Old Mutual board was not permitted to ignore and fail to implement a court order simply because it does not agree therewith or because it is uncomfortable with such application. Such action amounts to self-help, anarchy and unlawfulness," Moyo said in his court papers.

Moyo said Old Mutual was undermining the dignity of the courts and contravening the sacred constitutional injunction contained in section 165 of the Constitution, which states that "an order or decision by the court binds all persons to whom it applies".

Old Mutual initially suspended Moyo in May, citing a breakdown of trust and confidence between both parties, and subsequently firing him in June. Moyo approached the court, saying he was victimised by the board after raising a triple conflict of interest against board chairperson Trevor Manuel.
Related Articles

He fell out of favour after raising the red flag when he queried why the company had paid for Manuel's legal fees, Moyo added.

Judge Brian Mashile ruled that Moyo be reinstated after finding that his dismissal had been unlawful. But Old Mutual maintains that it made the right decision to terminate Moyo's employment when the conflict of interest over the NMT Group became unmanageable.

Old Mutual immediately applied for leave to appeal the judgment.

It said at the time that the filing of its appeal bid would suspend the operation of the court order.

Old Mutual told Moyo he was not required or permitted to resume his duties, pending the outcome of the appeal proceedings.

Moyo filed the court papers in response to Old Mutual's court application to seek a declaratory order under section 18 of the Superior Courts Act regarding what should happen, pending the appeal hearing.

Moyo lamented that Old Mutual was continuing to impair his reputation even after the judgment.

"I am at present forced to remain at home due to the unreasonable and unlawful conduct of Old Mutual, including that I be prevented from entering the premises," Moyo said.

"I only refrain from going to the office daily to avoid causing a scene, and out of respect for this court process, even though I feel it is ill conceived on the part of Old Mutual."

He argued that Old Mutual would not suffer irreparable harm if the order was not granted, and that the insurer continued to live under the cloud of an interdict that any chief executive who might be appointed could be removed if Old Mutual loses the appeal.

"It therefore makes no sense to push me out of employment, while the appeals process is under way," Moyo pointed out.

The hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - iol

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

19 mins ago | 68 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

39 mins ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

1 hr ago | 769 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

1 hr ago | 280 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

1 hr ago | 981 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

1 hr ago | 756 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

1 hr ago | 990 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zifa bombshell

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Fact-checking Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Adjust all civil servants' pay, don't cherry-pick

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Radio presenters get a feel of SA broadcasting

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

MDC to drag ZEC to court over Lupane by-election

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Gweru MP spearheads college construction project

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

9 car batteries recovered from theft gang

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Man 'rapes' ex-girlfriend after chasing new lover away

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa vows to send health practitioners' requests to Govt

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Govt to refer NSSA criminal cases to ZACC

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

MDC in door-to-door demo mobilisation campaign

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa blessed Chiyangwa life ban?

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Chamisa so obsessed with power

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF youths slam Zimbabwe spring protests

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Cops save 'unlucky' thieves

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Rape assist woman arrested

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa's military salary concept richly deserved

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Kamushinda's Metbank sues NSSA for $100m

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Demos counter-productive

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chamisa bans MDC regalia during Friday demo

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe power producers told to step up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora linked mayors face the boot from MDC Alliance?

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

We'll defend people's rights, says Togarepi

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Harare pays Mushore $113 000 in damages

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe demos: Political warfare morphing into insurgency

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa's special envoy on regional offensive

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chamisa can still join POLAD, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mupfumira detective in mysterious transfer

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'Zimbabwe demonstration rights not absolute'

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows anti-Mnangagwa protests despite warnings

9 hrs ago | 2818 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days