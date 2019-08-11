Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa in desperate call

by Staff Reporter
by Staff Reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a last ditch effort to persuade the opposition MDC Alliance not to go ahead with their planned anti government demonstrations on 16 August.

In an early Twitter post, Mnangagwa said his doors remained open for dialogue.

"The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open and my arms remain outstretched," said Mnangagwa.

"Riots and destructive violence must be rejected, peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward."

Mnangagwa's government has been accused of unleashing state agents to abduct and torture activists suspected to be involved in the organisation of the massive demonstrations.

The United States has since condemned the abductions and torture saying the Zimbabwean government is trampling on the peoples rights.

Source - Byo24News

