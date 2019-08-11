News / National
Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa
10 secs ago | Views
Reports from South Africa indicate that cigarette mafia boss Simon Rudland survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday.
Announcing the tragedy Norton member of Parliament Temba Mliswa said, "Have just heard that Simon Rudland was nearly assassinated by some gunman in South Africa. Grateful that he is now out of danger. Wish him speedy recovery, a good friend and brother."
Simon Rudland is the co-owner of Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation and member of Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA).
According to News24 two assailants in a white car waited at the offices of FITA in Norwood, Johannesburg. As Rudland and his lawyer arrived for a FITA meeting, one man fired nine shots with a handgun to Rudland's head area. One bullet struck him in the neck. He has since been hospitalised and is being kept in intensive care. The source said the suspects have been identified by way of CCTV.
Announcing the tragedy Norton member of Parliament Temba Mliswa said, "Have just heard that Simon Rudland was nearly assassinated by some gunman in South Africa. Grateful that he is now out of danger. Wish him speedy recovery, a good friend and brother."
Simon Rudland is the co-owner of Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation and member of Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA).
According to News24 two assailants in a white car waited at the offices of FITA in Norwood, Johannesburg. As Rudland and his lawyer arrived for a FITA meeting, one man fired nine shots with a handgun to Rudland's head area. One bullet struck him in the neck. He has since been hospitalised and is being kept in intensive care. The source said the suspects have been identified by way of CCTV.
Source - Byo24News
Comments
3bedroomed house in cowdray park newly built walled and gated measuring 250sqm for 23kus
3bedroomed house is for sale at thorn groove medium density close to town
Nkulumane 12 houses for sale 3bedroomed house walled and gated with ensuite for 30kus and also 4bedroomed house for 35kus