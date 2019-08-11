Chief Ndiweni endorses Chamisa protests

News / National

Nhlambabaloyi Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has urged the people of Zimbabwe to utilize their constitutional right to demonstrate and petition on the 16th of August 2019.In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the demonstrations are not an attack on the government but it is the people speaking out to the government.The firebrand Chief also said he has acquired guarantees from the government officials that nothing will be done to protestors during the peaceful protests.Ndiweni said Zimbabweans must bring out their families and make it a peaceful, legal family day that engages the government.