Mnangagwa invites Nelson Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu

The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open & my arms remain outstretched. Riots & destructive violence must be rejected; peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 15, 2019

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a passionate plea to the opposition MDC to dump the protests and engage in a dialogue process towards finding a solution to the nation's crisis.Posting on Twitter on the eve of the much hyped national protest Mnangagwa said, "The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open & my arms remain outstretched. Riots and destructive violence must be rejected; peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward."The opposition MDC has maintained that it will not attend a dialogue that is hosted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa because he is an illegitimate president.One ZANU PF functionary Munashe Mututsa said Mnangagwa must stop inviting MDC because he has done enough of it."Cde President it's high time we ignore some of these guys. They want you to extend a red carpet for talks. There is no one who is bigger than Zimbabwe and as such those who want to dialogue have POLAD to be part of. Kana vasingade." Mututsa said.