News / National
Mnangagwa invites Nelson Chamisa
6 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a passionate plea to the opposition MDC to dump the protests and engage in a dialogue process towards finding a solution to the nation's crisis.
Posting on Twitter on the eve of the much hyped national protest Mnangagwa said, "The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open & my arms remain outstretched. Riots and destructive violence must be rejected; peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward."
The opposition MDC has maintained that it will not attend a dialogue that is hosted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa because he is an illegitimate president.
One ZANU PF functionary Munashe Mututsa said Mnangagwa must stop inviting MDC because he has done enough of it.
"Cde President it's high time we ignore some of these guys. They want you to extend a red carpet for talks. There is no one who is bigger than Zimbabwe and as such those who want to dialogue have POLAD to be part of. Kana vasingade." Mututsa said.
Posting on Twitter on the eve of the much hyped national protest Mnangagwa said, "The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open & my arms remain outstretched. Riots and destructive violence must be rejected; peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward."
The opposition MDC has maintained that it will not attend a dialogue that is hosted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa because he is an illegitimate president.
The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open & my arms remain outstretched. Riots & destructive violence must be rejected; peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 15, 2019
One ZANU PF functionary Munashe Mututsa said Mnangagwa must stop inviting MDC because he has done enough of it.
"Cde President it's high time we ignore some of these guys. They want you to extend a red carpet for talks. There is no one who is bigger than Zimbabwe and as such those who want to dialogue have POLAD to be part of. Kana vasingade." Mututsa said.
Source - Byo24News
Comments
3bedroomed house is for sale at thorn groove medium density close to town
Urgently looking for a 4roomed house to at mpopoma bulawayo
600m2 stand with water and electricity available is for sale at woodville park medium density bulawayo