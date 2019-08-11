Latest News Editor's Choice


'Police unearth MDC plot to commit violence'

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago
Zimbabwe police say they have gathered intelligence that the MDC Alliance wants to unleash violence when they take to the streets in their anti President Emmerson Mnangagwa demonstrations.

In a statement, police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi said they recovered a number of granite stones, catapults and othrwr weapons delivered by vehicles without number plates for intended use during the demos.

"We are warning people who are driving vehicles without registration numbers or displaying requisite plates that the police will impound such vehicles throughout tree country at check points," said Nyathi.

He said the police would not fold hands and allow  MDC Alliance supporters to unleash violence and anyone caught would be arrested.

Source - Byo24News

