PHOTOS: Alleged MDC weapons retrieved

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe Republic Police says it has retrieved some weapons thatn the opposition MDC was planning to use on Friday to cause violence during the demonstrations.Posting on Twitter police said, "Some of the granite stones and catapults recovered by police at corner Nelson Mandela and Innez Terrace on 13/8/19."On Thursday morning police alleged that the opposition was planning to cause anarchy in the country working with some foreign agents who posed as tourists to enter the country.On Wednesday suspected members of the Central Intelligence Organisation abducted and tortured some opposition members accusing them of seeking to use the training in small arms to cause violence during the protests.